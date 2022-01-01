Claire Foy and Paul Bettany tested expensive whisky on set of A Very British Scandal

Claire Foy and Paul Bettany enjoyed taste testing expensive whisky on the set of A Very British Scandal.

The actors appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to promote the new historical drama series, which follows the events surrounding the notorious divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll during the 1960s.

As part of the interview, host Stephen asked the pair what it was like to film at the real Inveraray Castle and whether they met the current Duke of Argyll.

"Yes, there is and he was there. And he was really good with cattle, I remember. He had to shoo cattle, into the shot at times, and whisky. He has his own whisky brand," said Paul, to which Claire replied, "The Royal Salute."

"It was amazing and he gave us some. In fact, he left us in a room with some and said, 'Here is the £300 bottle, here's the £600 bottle, here's the £2,000 bottle, and you should start from here.' Then he left and Claire and I went straight to the £2,000 (bottle)," he continued.

"Now he will know that," Claire smiled. "It was delicious."