Kaley Cuoco vows never to get married again

Kaley Cuoco has pledged never to get married again.



The Big Bang Theory actress was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016, and to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 until their split last September.



In an interview for the April 2022 issue of Glamour magazine, Kaley insisted she will never be tempted to walk down the aisle once more.



"I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she declared, before adding that she is still open to finding love. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."



In addition, Kaley explained that she has taken a break from the public eye in recent months to focus on her wellbeing, as the divorce from Karl and her filming schedule for The Flight Attendant took a toll on her physical health.



"I'd have these emotional scenes and then I'd go home and cry over my personal life," the 36-year-old continued. "I developed a rash that went from my lower stomach down my leg. It lasted for seven months. I discovered through therapy and through my doctors that it was completely emotional. That's how the stress was (showing up) physically."