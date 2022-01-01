Brooke Shields and daughter fronting Victoria's Secret campaign

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Henchy have been tapped to front a Mother's Day campaign for Victoria's Secret.

In the imagery, titled Real Love, the pair poses together in matching pyjamas.

"I don't think I bargained to feel the pain of loving this much. You think, 'Oh, I'm going to love my babies,' or 'Oh, they're going to be the world to me,' and then all of a sudden, it's like a (gut-punch)," said Brooke, who also shares daughter Rowan, 18, with husband Chris Henchy. "I really want to feel the extent of this love, 'cause it hurts all the time. It doesn't get easier; it just gets harder in different ways."

In addition to Brooke and 15-year-old Grier, the advertising also features Lais Ribeiro and her son Alexandre, Hari Nef and her mother Robin Clebnik, and Chanel Iman and her daughters Cali and Cassie.

Taking to Instagram to share snaps of the campaign, the Suddenly Susan star praised the concept.

"I am overjoyed to be a part of Victoria's Secret Mother's Day Campaign this year. To be able to shoot this campaign with my daughter and to showcase the beauty of our relationship was a dream come true. To be amongst such dynamic women and their families and to represent the brand's commitment to celebrate all women is a true honour," the 56-year-old added.