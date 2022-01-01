Tiffany Haddish getting back into the dating scene after Common split

Tiffany Haddish is getting back into the dating scene following her split from Common.

During her opener as guest-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Girls Trip actress joked that she is using every app available to try and "meet a man".

"I'm getting back into the dating scene, which means I'm on the apps: Raya, Tinder, Postmates, Candy Crush, and that therapy app BetterHelp, OK," she smiled. "Hey, you never know where you gonna meet a man, and if he's a therapist it might be helpful."

Tiffany dated rapper/actor Common from mid-2020 to last November.

While the relationship ended on good terms, the 42-year-old insisted she now knows exactly what she wants.

"A man with a perfect credit score," smiled Tiffany. "Now I don't care how tall they are; how old they are; how much they weigh, the only number that matters to me that I care about comes from FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act), because credit scores show how responsible they are. I'm just saying I'm a lot to handle."