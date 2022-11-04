Darren Criss welcomes first child

Darren Criss and his wife Mia have welcomed their first child.

The Glee star announced that their daughter, Bluesy, was born on Monday in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"M & D made some sweet music," he wrote in the caption. "Bluesy Belle Criss? (musical note emojis) 4/11/22? Out now."

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star shared a photo of him and Mia cradling their newborn, who is wrapped in a blanket and wearing a pink hat, in the hospital.

Darren's former Glee co-star Jane Lynch celebrated Bluesy's arrival in the comments, writing, "Welcome sweet sweet girl!!!"

Elsewhere in the comments, Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Omg congratulations," Josh Groban posted, "Ahhh congrats you two!!!" and January Jones commented, "Aw precious!! Congratulations!"

The 36-year-old also received messages from Alison Brie, Adam Lambert, Alan Cumming, Emma Roberts, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Darren announced he and Mia were expecting their first child in October 2021 by sharing a video of them listening to their child's heartbeat in a recording studio.

"We've been making music for years," he wrote in the caption. "But this time we made a BEAT."

Darren and Mia got married in 2019 after dating for more than eight years.