Tracee Ellis Ross struggled to get through last Black-ish rehearsal

Tracee Ellis Ross struggled to make it through a rehearsal for her last-ever Black-ish scene because she was so emotional.

The Black-ish producers switched up the schedule at the last minute so Tracee and her onscreen husband Anthony Anderson's last-ever scene would be just the two of them together.

In an interview with People, the 49-year-old explained that she gave herself "permission to cry" as much as she needed to and found it difficult to rehearse the final scene without breaking down in tears.

"Then the last moment, they saved a particular scene in the episode for us to shoot last that was just me and Anthony," she told the publication. "I was like, 'I literally can't get through the rehearsal.' And thank God I had kind of gotten the tears out so that you can hear my lines. And we only did it, we did it once for wide and then we came in on close-ups twice. It's very emotional. It's a long time to be working with people and doing something you love and it's great."

The actress shared that she spent her last week on set revelling in all that she loved about the show and talking to her co-stars and the crew about how the series had impacted their lives.

She was so emotional during the last few days that got "to the point that Anthony was like, 'Seriously, are you crying again?'"

The Black-ish series finale airs next week.