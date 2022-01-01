Khloé Kardashian has become 'more guarded' about relationships

Khloé Kardashian has decided to become "more guarded" about her love life.

In an interview with Extra to promote her family's new Hulu reality show The Kardashians, the TV personality explained that she has no plans to introduce a new beau to audiences any time soon.

"I don't know... I do think from my years of being on TV that I will probably be more guarded, especially in a new relationship," she commented, while her sister Kim Kardashian interjected: "Khloé's a sneaky dater... She keeps it to herself."

Khloé went on to note that if she did allow a boyfriend to be filmed by the reality cameras, it would be after they had dated for at least six months.

"I don't think I would put anything fresh on the show because you still have to figure it out and sometimes the cameras can just murk things up. Not because they're doing anything, but sometimes things get misconstrued and then what if you're like, 'God I actually don't want to date this person anymore?' Now you're, like, stuck on TV with someone forever," the 37-year-old continued.

Khloé was most recently in a relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the father of her four-year-old daughter True.

Elsewhere in the chat, the Revenge Body host shot down the idea that she would be the ideal candidate to appear on dating show The Bachelorette.

"It would be good TV... My mom is literally gonna call... right now," she laughed.