Nicolas Cage is keen to star in a musical

Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical.

The 58-year-old actor's latest flick, 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', sees him play a fictionalised version of himself in the new meta-action comedy blockbuster, but he's revealed he's "curious" to venture into the musical world.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cage said: “Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu. It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy.

“But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about.”

However, the 'Con Air' star mainly just wants to keep making indie dramas.

He added: "I just want to continue on the roots of the indie drama. That’s my true passion, movies like 'Pig' or 'Leaving Las Vegas' or 'Joe'. 'Bringing Out the Dead' — I saw that recently. I have to say that might be the best movie I ever made."

Meanwhile, Nic recently revealed his dream role is Jules Verne's Captain Nemo.

The 'Moonstruck' star fancies taking on the character because of their shared "love of the ocean".

Taking part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) recently, he said: "I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of the character’s love of the ocean I share that with him, or if any of the movie quotes that people holler at him in public annoy him.

"I don’t have a problem with any of the quotes, I’m glad they remember the movie."