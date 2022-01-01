Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announce death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's baby son has died.

The soccer star and his longtime girlfriend issued messages announcing the sad news via social media on Monday.

"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the pair commented. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

No further details were shared.

Cristiano and Georgina revealed that they were expecting twins last October.

The couple welcomed daughter Alana in 2017, while the sportsman is also father to four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, and 11-year-old Cristiano Jr.