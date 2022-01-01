Rebel Wilson shuts down rumours about diet plan

Rebel Wilson has rejected rumours about the diet plan she used to lose weight.

The Pitch Perfect star has been flaunting her new figure in recent months, having worked hard to shed an incredible 77 pounds (35 kilograms) over the past two years.

Over the weekend, an article began circulating online claiming Rebel abided by the Mayr Method, an eating plan developed by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, as part of her diet, but she took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to shut down the story.

"This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff," she began, before warning fans to be wary of some online advertisements. "Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or cryptocurrency. If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam - do not send it to me as a DM (direct message) - report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it."

Rebel went on to insist that she is always very open about her business partnerships.

"If I'm endorsing something you'll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media. Thanks everyone - it's really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways," the actress added. "Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys xoxo."