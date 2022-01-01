Ramin Karimloo has no idea what fans can expect from his 'Tomorrow Morning' movie.



The 43-year-old actor - who is known for appearing on stage on Broadway and in the West End - stars alongside 'Les Miserables' actress Samantha Barks in an upcoming movie adaptation of the award winning musical and although he promised that it will be "a lot of fun", is unsure how the finished product will look as it enters the editing process.



He said: "Your guess might be as good as mine at this point. Because with filmmaking, it's always about, you shoot it [and you think] oh this is going to be great. But then you think let's see how it gets edited. And now it's in the edit gods, it's in their hands. It's going to be, from what we shot, the music is phenomenal. There's going to be a lot of fun in it. I think I might have even danced a little bit in that. But in film, it's different because you can cut and paste, and okay, let's take that moment again."



However, the Broadway showman - who has held leading roles in classic shows such as 'Les Miserables' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' but has seldom appeared in movies - went on to explain that he had the "best time" shooting it alongside his fellow theatre star and "fell in love" with the process of filmmaking.



He told Collider: "The story was like the relationship, it wasn't just so seamless and easy. It was like a complicated, real-life story to it, that people may find accessible. But again, I want to be authentic. Let's see the edit. But we had the best time shooting it. Nick was a great director, and we had a great camera team, our DOP, the sound. I really fell in love with filmmaking. And I'd love to go more towards film, if I had a choice, if I had the option, if I had the ability and the chance to do that. Because those six weeks, you become such a tight unit. And what happens on and off camera, it's great memories, and it's so much fun."



'Tomorrow Morning' is slated for release in 2022.