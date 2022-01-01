Kevin Bacon joins Julia Roberts in Leave The World Behind

Kevin Bacon has joined the likes of Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in Leave The World Behind.



The Footloose actor and child star Farrah Mackenzie have become the latest stars to join the Netflix project, according to The Wrap. Bacon and Mackenzie join previously announced cast members Roberts, Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha'la Herrold.



Based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name, the story follows a white couple and their two children as they stay at an isolated holiday home on Long Island. One night, their peaceful vacation is interrupted by the homeowners, a wealthy Black couple. They have returned from New York following a mysterious blackout and a series of strange events, and the two families must shelter together while they figure out what has happened and if it's safe to go outside.



Roberts is playing Amanda, the matriarch of the family, and Mackenzie is likely portraying her daughter. The other roles have not been confirmed.



Sam Esmail, who previously directed Roberts in the TV series Homecoming, is directing the feature from his own screenplay. He is also producing with Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp, alongside Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films. Alam is serving as an executive producer.



Production began on the movie on Long Island earlier this month.