Sharon Stone slapped Kaley Cuoco three times on set of The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco has recalled how Sharon Stone slapped her three times on the set of The Flight Attendant.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, host Jimmy asked the actress what it was like to work alongside the Hollywood icon, who plays her mother, in the second series of the show.

Kaley went on to recount how Sharon asked her if it was OK if she could "touch" her prior to a particularly "intense" scene, and then went on to improvise without any warning.

"I said, 'Whatever you want to do, you are Sharon Stone. You do what you want to do,'" she began, noting that she was completely unprepared. "Then she whacks me. It was real. First of all, the reaction was about as real as you could get."

Kaley noted that Sharon quickly apologised to her but insisted the slap was "right for the scene". After a discussion with the producers, The Big Bang Theory star decided to do another take of the sequence, and was certain the Casino actress wouldn't slap her again.

'I said, 'Listen, I'm going to bet money that woman is not slapping me again. Do not tell Sharon Stone not to slap me. She is not going to do it again,'" the 36-year-old continued. "We do another take. I'm crying. She comes up to me and she wails on me again and they get another incredibly real reaction because I just got slapped a second time. She comes back and she's like, 'I'm so sorry, it just felt right for the take.'"

By this stage, Kaley was wondering if she needed to ice her face for the next take, which was to be shot from a different angle. But even though the actress prepped herself, she was still shocked when the 64-year-old slapped her again.

"I'm like, 'Just get in there Kaley, she is not going to slap you again. Get in there.' She slaps me again. Three times I got slapped. It was insane but one of the best stories I have ever had," she smiled, adding that she insisted producers include the moment in the show. "(I told them), 'You better put that slap in because I did not get slapped three times to not put that in the show!'"

Season two of The Flight Attendant is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday.