Director Robert Eggers 'didn't sit through' The Northman at the premiere

Robert Eggers "didn't sit through" the premiere of 'The Northman'.



The 38-year-old filmmaker directed the 2022 epic historical action film starring Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman but admitted that he is unable to watch it at its premier on Friday (15.04.22) because he had already seen it so many times before.



He said: "[The premiere] was amazing. I mean, I didn't sit through [it] because the last time I was in London finishing the film I watched the film 19 times in two weeks. So I can't really sit through. But the reactions have been really great ."



However, the movie maker - who is also known for honing acclaimed horror films' The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse' - added that his "favourite" part of the whole filmmaking process is actually being on set.



He told Collider: "And look, my favourite part of making movies is being on set. But the most important part is sharing it with an audience. And I'm so like thrilled to finally be able to do that. Because otherwise what's the point, you know?"



Robert also went on to admit that he "knew" the movie was going to be a big hit and praised Focus Studios for being "really great" when it came to shooting around problems caused by COVID-19.



He said: "Before I gave this script to the studio, I knew that it was going to be so big that I was not going to have final cut. I knew that was going to happen. And it was a risk that I was willing to take. And the studio was really great in pushing this movie forward and staying with it all through COVID when a lot of movies died. But the editing process was incredibly difficult because I promised them the most entertaining Robert Eggers movie I could possibly make."