Ezra Miller arrested on suspicion of assault

Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of assault on Tuesday.

The Fantastic Beasts actor, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly "became irate" when they were asked to leave an acquaintance's home and threw a chair at a woman, who allegedly received treatment for a half-inch cut on her forehead.

The 29-year-old actor was arrested by police following a traffic stop in Keaau around 1.30 am Tuesday morning. They were subsequently released pending further investigation, the department told Hawaii News Now.

This marks Miller's second arrest in Hawaii in the space of a month. They were previously arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment over an incident at a karaoke bar in Hilo in late March.

Hours after the actor's arrest, they appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon for a hearing relating to the earlier arrest.

Miller pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and agreed to pay a $500 (£384) fine. The harassment charge was dropped.

The hearing had been brought forward by a week as Francis Alcain, Miller's attorney, told the court the Justice League star "has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York", and needed an earlier hearing to resolve the issue, according to The Associated Press.