Spider-Man: No Way Home nominated for National Film Awards UK gong

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is up for Best International Film at the 8th annual National Film Awards UK.



The superhero blockbuster, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, has been recognised by the National Film Academy in the nominations for the ceremony that will take place in London on July 4.



'No Time to Die', 'I Care A Lot', 'Citation', 'The Harder They Fall', 'Don't Look Up', 'Spencer', 'King Richard', and 'People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan' have also made the academy's shortlist for the gong.



Jude Law's performance as Albus Dumbledore in the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' has earned him a nomination in the Best Actor category.



The other nominees are Riz Ahmed ('Encounter'), Ben Whishaw ('Surge'), Sir Michael Caine ('Twist'), Chiwetel Ejiofor ('The Man Who Fell to Earth'), Neil Maskell ('Bull') and Stephen Merchant ('The Outlaws').



Dame Judi Dench's portrayal of Granny in 'Belfast' sees her lead the Best Actress nominees. The shortlist also includes Anne Hathaway ('Locked Down'), Billie Piper ('Rare Beasts'), Rosamund Pike ('I Care A Lot'), Kate Beckinsale ('Jolt'), Samantha Morton ('Save The Cinema'), Anjana Vasan ('We Are Lady Parts') and Thandiwe Newton ('God's Country').



An abridged list of nominees for the 2022 National Film Awards UK:







Best Actress:



Judi Dench (Belfast)



Anne Hathaway (Locked Down)



Billie Piper (Rare Beasts)



Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)



Kate Beckinsale (Jolt)



Samantha Morton (Save The Cinema)



Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)



Thandiwe Newton (God’s Country)







Best Actor:



Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)



Riz Ahmed (Encounter)



Ben Whishaw (Surge)



Michael Caine (Twist)



Bukky Bakray (Rocks)



Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell to Earth)



Neil Maskell (Bull)



Stephen Merchant (The Outlaws)







Best Newcomer:



Charlie Shotwell (The Nest)



Amelie Bea Smith (Hollington Drive)



Fflyn Edwards (Save the Cinema)



Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point)



Temiloluwa Otedola (Citation)



Olive Tennant (Belfast)



Freddie Spry (Spencer)



Han So-hee (My Name)



Bukky Bakray (Rocks)







Best Supporting Actor:



Richard Ayoade (The Souvenir -Part II)



Ray Panthaki (Boiling Point)



Tom Felton (Save The Cinema)



Matt Smith (Last Night in Soho)



Matthew Horne (The Nan Movie)



Kodi Smith McPhee (The Power of the Dog)



Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)











Best Supporting Actress:



Nathalie Richard (After Love)



Tilda Swinton (The Sourvenir – Part II)



Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die)



Susan Wokoma (Save The Cinema)



Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point)



Helen Mirren (The Duke)











Best Drama:



Twist



After Love



The Power of the Dog



Save The Cinema



Boiling Point



Citation











Best Thriller:



Titane



Fixed



Last Night in Soho



Censor



In The Earth



Zebra Girl











Best Action in a Film/Series:



Bull



No Time To Die



Top Boy



Around The World in 80 Days



Lupin



Anatomy of a Scandal



Squid Game











Best Independent Film:



BLONDE. Purple



A Bird Flew in



A Violent Man



Ali and Ava



Boiling Point



Bull



Róise And Frank



The Prototype











Best Screenplay:



Clio Barnard ( Ali and Ava)



Aleem Khan (After Love)



Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin (The Harder They Fall)



Stephen Brown, Marcelo Grion , Stephen Karandy (The Prototype)



Catherine Tate and Brett Goldstein (The Nan Movie)



Richard Bean and Clive Coleman (The Duke)



Zach Baylin (King Richard)



















Best British Film:



Last Night in Soho



Ali and Ava



Limbo



Surge



The Nest



Belfast



Six Minutes to Midnight











Best Comedy:



Last Train to Christmas



We are Lady Parts



The Nan Movie



The Duke



People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan



Father Christmas is Back











Outstanding Performance:



Jude Hill (Belfast)



Charlie Shotwell (The Nest)



Billie Piper (Rare Beasts)



Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die)



Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point)



Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)



Jamie Dornan (Belfast)



Temiloluwa Otedola (Citation)



Craig Fairbrass (A Violent Man)











Best Feature Film:



Wildfire



After Love



Surge



Rocks



Locked Down



The Father



Belfast



Last Night in Soho











Best Director:



Sean Durkin (The Nest)



Ben Sharrock (Limbo)



Martin Owen (Twist)



Sarah Townsend (Six Minutes to Midnight)



Billie Piper (Rare Beasts)



Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)







Best Producer:



Ronan Bennett (Top Boy)



Claire Jones; Tim Sealey (People Just Do Northing: Big in Japan)



Michael G. Wilson Barbara Broccoli (No Time to Die)



Matthieu de Braconier and Gabrielle Dumon (After Love)



Nira Park , Tim Bevan , Eric Fellner Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho)











Best International Film:



Spider-Man: No Way Home



No Time to Die



I Care A Lot



Citation



The Harder They Fall



Don’t Look Up



Spencer



King Richard



People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan











Global Contribution to motion picture:



Anthony Hopkins ( The Father)



Jim Broadbent (The Duke)



John Cleese (Father Christmas is Back)



Colin Firth (Operation Minced Meat)



Kate Winslet (Ammonite)