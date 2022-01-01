Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford 'heartbroken' over his son's death

Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford are "heartbroken" by the death of his son Rio Hackford.

Rio, an actor and club owner, passed away on Thursday last week in Huntington Beach, California at the age of 51. His director father and actress stepmother broke their silence on his death by issuing a statement to People on Tuesday.

"(We) are both inspired by the life of our son and stepson, Rio Hackford, and heartbroken by his loss," their statement reads. "His life showed us how to live in generosity and community. He shared his life's journey with so many who now mourn him, and at the same time, celebrate their fortune in knowing him."

The actor's half-brother Alex Hackford told Variety on Friday that Rio died after an illness. In their statement, the couple, who have been married since 1997, revealed Rio had been diagnosed with uveal melanoma, a cancer that forms in the eye.

"Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer," they shared. "We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer."

Rio appeared in films including Pretty Woman, Jonah Hex, and Swingers, and TV shows such as Treme, Pam & Tommy, The Mandalorian and The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

He also owned several bars, including Monty in Los Angeles, Homestead in San Francisco, and Pal's Lounge and One-Eyed Jacks in New Orleans.

Rio, whose mother is Taylor's first wife Georgie Lowres, is survived by his musician wife Libby Grace and two children.