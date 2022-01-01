Aaron Paul asked Bryan Cranston to be newborn son's godfather

Aaron Paul asked his former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston to be the godfather of his newborn son.

The actor's wife Lauren announced they were expecting a second child in December, and Aaron was spotted carrying their newborn in a car seat earlier this month.

He confirmed the arrival of their second child during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night and revealed he and Lauren were now parents to a son named Rydin.

Jimmy then asked if his close friend Bryan had met the newborn, and Aaron replied, "He has. He has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday (7 March) if he would be our baby's godfather..."

"He said no," he joked. "No, he's very excited, very honoured. I love the man to death. He's one of my best friends in the world, and so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."

During the interview, the 42-year-old shared black-and-white photos of Rydin taken on the day he was born and shared that his four-year-old daughter is "madly in love" with her sibling.

"(She) can't squeeze him enough, like, lays on top of him, suffocates him, I mean it's her doll, you know," he quipped.

Since Breaking Bad concluded in 2013, Aaron and Bryan have remained close friends, and they launched their own line of mezcal called Dos Hombres in 2019. They will soon be seen playing their Breaking Bad characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White once again in the final season of the spin-off series Better Call Saul, which premiered earlier this week.