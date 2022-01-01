Sofia Richie engaged

Sofia Richie has announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge.



The model, who is the daughter of Lionel Richie, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Elliot popping the question, with the pair surrounded by candles and white flowers.



Sofia also posted a snap of her kissing her fiancé in which she displays her new diamond ring for the camera.



"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," the 23-year-old wrote in the caption.



Elliot also uploaded a picture of Sofia and added, "She said yes."



The couple was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.



"My heart is full," wrote Joel Madden, who is married to Sofia's older sister Nicole Richie.



"Congratulations," posted Rita Ora, while Paris Hilton added: "Congratulations sis!! So happy for you two! Love you!"



Sofia and music executive Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge, started dating in April 2021.



She was previously in a relationship with TV personality Scott Disick from 2017 until 2020.