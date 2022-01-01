Lily-Rose Depp did not attend Johnny Depp's wedding to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp revealed in court on Wednesday that his daughter Lily-Rose Depp did not attend his wedding to Amber Heard.

During his second day on the witness stand, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed that the 22-year-old model/actress, the eldest of his two children with Vanessa Paradis, skipped his wedding to Heard in February 2015 because they didn't see eye-to-eye.

"My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons," he said, reports People.

Depp and Heard tied the knot on his private island in the Bahamas in front of around 20 to 25 people, he shared during his testimony. The actor also alleged that Heard and her friends shared a communal bag of MDMA at the reception, while he smoked marijuana.

The Aquaman actress filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 and accused him of being abusive during their marriage, which he denied. He is currently suing his ex-wife for defamation for $50 million (£38 million) over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse". She is countersuing him for $100 million (£77 million).

According to BBC News, the Ed Wood actor also claimed that his ex-wife "has a need for violence", and alleged, "It could begin with a slap. It could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head. It could be throwing a glass of wine in my face".

He added that they argued frequently after their first year together, with Heard allegedly using "sarcastic, demeaning, aggressive, violent, toxic spew".

Depp also recalled when he allegedly found "human faecal matter" on his side of the bed in the flat he shared with the actress, calling the incident "so bizarre and so grotesque, that I could only laugh". Heard previously denied she or her friends left the excrement there.

The 58-year-old was cross-examined by Heard's lawyers at the end of his second day on the stand and this will continue on Thursday at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. Heard is expected to testify later in the trial.