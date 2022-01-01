Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren to headline Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren are to lead an all-star cast for an event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.



To pay tribute to the British monarch's 70 years of service, producers are to stage a spectacle within the private grounds of Windsor Castle on 15 May.



Presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will host the live ITV broadcast, which will be divided into four acts, with each to be overseen by Cruise, Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh, and Alan Titchmarsh, respectively.



"The celebration will take viewers on a gallop through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in a grand finale," a spokesperson for ITV promised, noting that Mirren will portray Queen Elizabeth I, while a cast of Queen's Players will be introduced by a character played by Omid Djalili. "Each act will reflect on key moments in history including Elizabeth I's Tilbury Speech and James I and the Gunpowder Plot.



"The Commonwealth will also be celebrated as well as the four nations within the United Kingdom. All of this will be interspersed with a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland and Trinidad & Tobago."



Other guests will include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Joan Collins, Mo Farah, Maureen Lipman, and David Jason, with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter, and Katherine Jenkins.



"We're thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee here on ITV," said Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning. "To mark this momentous occasion, we'll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television."