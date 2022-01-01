Tony Award-winning actor Robert Morse dies

Actor Robert Morse has died at the age of 90.

The Tony Award-winning performer's son Charlie confirmed the sad news in a statement to ABC on Wednesday night.

In addition, Morse's friend Larry Karaszewski issued a statement via Twitter.

"My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years - filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That's Life)," he wrote.

Morse was perhaps best known for starring in the 1961 Broadway production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, for which he won a Tony Award, and the 1967 film adaptation. He landed a second Tony Award for his portrayal of Truman Capote in the 1989 play Tru, and also played the writer in 1992's American Playhouse.

Morse was also known for portraying elder 1960s New York City businessman Bertram Cooper in TV series Mad Men, and played journalist Dominick Dunne in the 2016 series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.