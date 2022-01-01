Johnny Depp's text messages to Paul Bettany read aloud during defamation trial

Johnny Depp's graphic text exchanges with Avengers actor Paul Bettany were revealed in court on Thursday.

During his third day on the witness stand, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's dark and violent text messages were read aloud as evidence of potential abuse.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse in The Washington Post in 2018. Heard is countersuing.

According to Just Jared, the first text exchange between Depp and Bettany dates back to June 2013, when the Ed Wood star suggested they "burn Amber".

Bettany replied, "I'm not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool."

Depp responded, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! will f**k her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she's dead," to which his good friend wrote, "My thoughts entirely. Let's be certain before we pronounce her a witch."

A second text exchange from May 2014 was introduced to back up Heard's claims about Depp's drug and alcohol use.

"I'm gonna properly stop the booze thing darling," Depp wrote. "Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA. Ugly mate. No food for days. Powders, half a bottle whiskey, thousand red bulls, pills, two bottles of champagne... I'm admittedly too f**ked in the head to spray my rage at the one I love for little reason as well, I'm too old to be that guy but pills are fine."

The 58-year-old also called himself an "angry agro engine in a blackout".

Depp previously testified that he only drank a glass of Champagne before the private flight from Boston. He also admitted he was "ashamed" of some of his text messages.

The exchanges between Depp and Bettany originally surfaced during Depp's libel trial against The Sun in the U.K. in 2020.

Depp will return to the witness stand at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Monday.