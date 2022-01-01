Bill Murray under investigation for 'inappropriate behaviour' on Being Mortal set

Production was suspended on Being Mortal after a complaint was reportedly made against the film's star Bill Murray.



Executives at Searchlight Pictures sent a letter to the cast and crew of the movie on Wednesday informing them that production had been suspended on Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut while they investigate a complaint.



Details about the complaint were unknown at the time, however, editors at Deadline now report that the Ghostbusters actor is the subject of the investigation and has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.



It remains to be seen whether Murray will continue to be involved in the project following the investigation. Filming began in late March and the cast and crew are said to be around halfway through production.



Searchlight officials told the publication they do not comment on active investigations.



Sources told Deadline that Ansari, who is also starring in the film, and his co-star Seth Rogen are not part of the complaint, which was filed last week. Production was halted on Monday and then officially suspended on Wednesday.



"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time," Searchlight executives told the cast and crew in the letter. "We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree (Henley) to figure out that timing."



Ansari is directing from a script he wrote based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.



It is unknown if the suspension will affect the film's 2023 release date.