Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata expecting baby girl

Nicolas Cage has revealed that he and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting a baby girl.

The Face/Off actor and his wife confirmed they were expecting a child in January, and Cage revealed they will be having a girl during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

He also announced that their child will be named Lennon Augie, after his late father August Coppola and late Beatles star John Lennon, who wrote Cage's all-time favourite song, the Beatles' track Across the Universe.

Discussing his brother being a radio DJ, he said, "Of course, he played the Let It Be album. He played Across the Universe and I must have been four years old and I remember being frozen, paralysed, listening to that music... It's my favourite song ever written.

"Which is why I'm going to announce some big news for everybody - I'm gonna have a little girl. And her name, because of Across the Universe, is going to be Lennon Augie; Augie after my father. I'll call her Lenny."

The Oscar winner has two other children from previous relationships. He shares 31-year-old Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton and 16-year-old Kal-El with ex-wife Alice Kim.

The National Treasure star met Shibata while filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Japan and they got married in February 2021.

She is Cage's fifth wife, following his marriages to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Kim and Erika Koike.