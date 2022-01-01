Madonna wrote Express Yourself about Jennifer Grey and Matthew Broderick's breakup

Jennifer Grey has revealed that Madonna's song Express Yourself was about her breakup with Matthew Broderick.



In an interview with People, the Dirty Dancing actress recalled how her close friend and Bloodhounds of Broadway co-star played the 1989 song for her in a car and said her love life served as the inspiration for the lyrics.



"She (Madonna) played it for me in her car," Jennifer recalled. "I was in my log cabin with Johnny (Depp) and she said, 'Come into my car.' And I got in her Mercedes where she had a really good sound system and she was like, 'Listen to this song I just did. It's about you.'"



The 62-year-old actress began dating Matthew after meeting him on the set of the 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off and they were together for about four years before she called off their engagement. She then began dating Johnny.



In the track, Madonna sings, "You deserve the best in life/ So if the time isn't right, then move on/ Second best is never enough/ You'll do much better, baby, on your own."



Addressing her past relationships, Jennifer, who played Baby in Dirty Dancing, confessed, "What I've learned is that I demanded second best."



She also admitted to contacting Madonna recently and asking whether the song was really about her, saying, "I wrote her an email where I asked, 'Did you just tell that to everyone?'"