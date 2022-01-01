Sandra Bullock says Daniel Radcliffe playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in his biopic is 'inspired'

Sandra Bullock says Daniel Radcliffe playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is “inspired”.

The 57-year-old actress gushed about her ‘The Lost City’ co-star being picked to play the legendary parody song creator in his bio-pic ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' ’ - that the ‘Eat It’ musician himself penned - is “going to be all anyone’s talking about”.

Of his role, Sandra told HeyUGuys in a joint interview with Daniel: “It’s inspired, and when it hits it’s going to be all anyone’s talking about. It’s exciting.”

The ‘Speed’ star also called it “incredible” and a sign that society is now “evolved enough” to see the 32-year-old actor sweep an Academy Award for his work in the yet-to-be-released flick that also includes Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna.

Sandra said: “I think that we’re evolved enough now to handle it. I think Daniel playing ‘Weird’ Al is inspired."

The Oscar winner admitted that she found the prospect at first strange but once you think about it it’s “amazing” after she saw the viral photos of the ‘Harry Potter’ star in the wig on set of the Roku original movie.

Sandra said: “You go wait, what, and then you go, ‘Oh my god, this is going to be amazing.”

Also in the interview, Daniel shared how he loved how on-set of the movie - that also stars Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Oscar Nunez - the special effects department got excited when they got to do “insane things” with fans for the scene involving meat and cheese.

He said: “There’s always something really exciting when a special effects guy looks like he’s about to do something insane. And they had for that moment, they brought in two massive fans and one of them said to me, ‘We never normally get to use these inside, except for blowing smoke across wide swathes of jungle’.

Daniel recalled that they “absolutely destroyed the place”.