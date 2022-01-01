NEWS Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts win three BAFTAs each Newsdesk Share with :





BAFTA has announced the winners of tonight’s British Academy Television Craft Awards, celebrating the very best behind-the-scenes television talent of 2021. The ceremony was hosted by Mel Giedroyc, and featured guest presenters including; Ade Adepitan, Aisling Bea, Mary Beard, Olivia Colman, Natalie Emmanuel, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Tony Robinson and Harry Trevaldwyn.



Landscapers, the drama mini-series inspired by the story of a couple whose crime of killing her parents remained undiscovered for over a decade, was successful in three categories: Arthur Sharpe for Original Music; Erik Wilson for Photography & Lighting: Fiction; and Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes, Fabrice Spelta for Production Design.



We Are Lady Parts, the musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band, also won three awards: creator and first-time nominee Nida Manzoor collected her first BAFTA for Writer: Comedy; PC Williams won Costume Design and Aisha Bywaters won for Scripted Casting.



It’s A Sin, the 1980s set drama about five friends living in the shadow of AIDS, received two awards: Peter Hoar won Director: Fiction and Sarah Brewerton won Editing: Fiction.



The Witcher the fantasy drama based on the book by the same name won in two categories; Barrie Gower and Sara Gower for Make-Up & Hair and Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin and Jet Omoshebi won Special, Visual & Graphic Effects.



Following her win at the 2020 BAFTA Cymru Awards, BAFTA Breakthrough alumni Kayleigh Llewellyn has gone on to win Writer: Drama for In My Skin.



BAFTA continues to shine a spotlight on the very best emerging talent in the industry with the Emerging Talent: Fiction category, won this year by Adjani Salmon for his writing debut, Dreaming Whilst Black. Emerging Talent: Factual saw director Adam Brown win for Into the Storm: Surfing to Survive (Storyville).



Other first-time BAFTA winners included: Paul Dugdale, Director: Multi-Camera for Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm; James Incledon, Photography Factual for Liverpool Narcos; and Danny Collins and Mark Hammill, Editing Factual for 9/11: Inside the Presidents War Room.



The award for Director: Factual was presented to James Newton for Grenfell: The Untold story.



The award for Entertainment Craft Team was presented to Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw and Andrew Stokes for The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.



The award for Sound: Factual was won by Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim and Claire Ellis for 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything. The award for Sound: Fiction was awarded to Sound Team for A Very British Scandal. Titles & Graphic Identity was won by Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasister Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai and Factory Fifteen for Tokyo 2020.



The TV Craft Special Award was presented to Triple C by writer Jack Thorne. The gateway organisation that helps deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse creatives access the arts and media were recognised for their extraordinary work and dedication in improving access and accessibility, as well as connecting organisations, raising awareness around disability issues, and influencing decision makers within the television industry. In an acceptance speech, co-founder Cherylee Houston called on the Television industry to “elevate the voices of disabled creatives, develop careers and show the world the amazing talent that exists.” She added; “We as a community have a wealth of exciting untold stories to bring to the screen. We need to see more deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people in-front of and behind the camera.”



British Academy Television Craft Awards in 2022 – Nominations with Winners highlighted



COSTUME DESIGN

ADAM HOWE, RACHEL WALSH The Serpent (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

IAN FULCHER A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Television/BBC One

**PC WILLIAMS We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4

SINÉAD KIDAO The Pursuit of Love – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One



DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

ARTHUR CARY Surviving 9/11- Top Hat Productions/BBC Two

**JAMES NEWTON Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4

JAMES W NEWTON Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4 JAMIE ROBERTS Four Hours at the Capitol – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two



DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios

LEWIS ARNOLD Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

MARC MUNDEN Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

**PETER HOAR It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

WILL SHARPE Landscapers - SISTER, South of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic



DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

MATTHEW GRIFFITHS Six Nations Rugby: Wales v England – BBC Sport/BBC One

NIKKI PARSONS Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

**PAUL DUGDALE Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two

PAUL MCNAMARA ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV Sport/ITV



EDITING: FACTUAL

ANNA PRICE, JUSTIN BADGER, SIMON SYKES Pandemic 2020 – KEO Films/BBC Two

**DANNY COLLINS, MARK HAMMILL 9/11: Inside the President's War Room – Wish/Art Films, BBC One/ Apple TV+

DOUG BRYSON Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – Owl Power/BBC Two

EMMA LYSAGHT Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4



EDITING: FICTION

ANDREW JOHN McCLELLAND Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC One DOMINIC STREVENS A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Television/BBC One

ELEN PIERCE LEWIS Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

**SARAH BREWERTON It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4



EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL

**ADAM BROWN (Director) Into the Storm: Surfing to Survive (Storyville) – Raw TV/BBC Four

HUGH DAVIES (Producer) Football's Darkest Secret: The End of Silence - Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One

POPPY BEGUM (Director) Queens of Rap – acme Films/Channel 4

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM (Director/Producer) Look Away – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries



EMERGING TALENT: FICTION sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

**ADJANI SALMON (Writer) Dreaming Whilst Black – Big Deal Films/BBC Three

NATHAN BRYON (Writer) Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

NIDA MANZOOR (Writer/Director) We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4 RUNYARARO MAPFUMO (Director) Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix





ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam

CHRIS POWER, MARK BUSK-COWLEY, ANDY MILLIGAN, SHEREEN SHIMMIN, CATHERINE LAND, GURDIP MAHAL Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

DAVE DAVEY, ELIZABETH HONAN, BENN WYLDECK, CASEY ANTWIS The Masked Singer – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

DAVID BISHOP, PATRICK DOHERTY, DAVID NEWTON, CATHERINE LAND, RICHARD SILLITTO, TOM YOUNG Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

**NIGEL CATMUR, ANDY DEACON, PATRICK DOHERTY, KEVIN DUFF, SIMON HAW, ANDREW STOKES The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One



MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

CATHERINE SCOBLE A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Television/BBC One

CHRISTINE BLUNDELL, LESA WARRENER The Nevers – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic

**BARRIE GOWER, SARAH GOWER The Witcher – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stillking Images/Netflix

LIN DAVIE, LAURA FLYNN It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4



ORIGINAL MUSIC

**ARTHUR SHARPE Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

CARLY PARADIS Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One

JONATHAN ‘ELEVATED’OLORUNFEMI The Outsiders? – AFL Films/YouTube NATALIE HOLT Loki – Marvel Studios/Disney+



PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm

DOUG ANDERSON, ALEX VAIL Tiny World (Reef)- Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+

**JAMES INCLEDON Liverpool Narcos – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries

JOHN SHIER, DAWSON DUNNING Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

PHIL GRABSKY, SHOAIB SHARIFI My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years in Afghanistan – Seventh Art Productions/ITV



PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION sponsored by ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund

****ERIK WILSON Landscapers - SISTER, South of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

JAMES FRIEND Your Honor – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic MARK WOLF Time - BBC Studios/BBC One

OLI RUSSELL Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix



PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft

**CRISTINA CASALI, ROBERT WISCHHUSEN-HAYES, FABRICE SPELTA Landscapers - SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

CRISTINA CASALI The Pursuit of Love - Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

FRANÇOIS-RENAUD LABARTHE The Serpent – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

TOM SAYER Vigil – World Productions/BBC One



SCRIPTED CASTING sponsored by Spotlight

**AISHA BYWATERS We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4

ANDY PRYOR It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

BEVERLEY KEOGH, DAVID MARTIN Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

LAUREN EVANS Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix



SOUND: FACTUAL

CONRAD FLETCHER, JULIAN GOUGH, ANDY JAMES, ANDY PAYNE The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – BBC Studios/BBC One

DOUG DREGER, ANDREW YARME, NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, HUGH DWAN, JAMES EVANS Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Box To Box Films/Netflix

KATE HOPKINS, JONNY CREW, PAUL ACKERMAN, GRAHAM WILD, ALAN SALLABANK Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

****STEPHEN GRIFFITHS, ANDY SHELLEY, NAS PARKASH, DAN JOHNSON, TAE HAK KIM, CLAIRE ELLIS 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+



SOUND: FICTION

HOWARD BARGROFF, JUDI LEE-HEADMAN, HARRY BARNES, OLIVER BRIERLEY, ADAM ARMITAGE, JAMIE CAPLE Intergalactic – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One JAMES BAIN, ROBERT FARR, MATTHEW COLLINGE, MATT DAVIES, ALYN SCLOSA, ROB PRYNNE The Witcher (Episode 1) - Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stillking Images/Netflix

****SOUND TEAM A Very British Scandal - Blueprint Television/BBC One

RONAN HILL, PAUL MAYNES, IAN WILKINSON, PIETRO DALMASSO Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC One



SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

ADAM INGLIS, TOM PAYNE, SAM LIVINGSTONE, SILJA MOMSEN-LIVINGSTONE Earth at Night in Colour - Offspring Films/Apple TV+

****DADI EINARSSON, GAVIN ROUND, ALEKSANDAR PEJIC, OLIVER CUBBAGE, STEFANO PEPIN, JET OMOSHEBI The Witcher (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stillking Images/Netflix JEAN-CLAUDE DEGUARA, MILK VFX, EGG VFX, GARETH SPENSLEY, REAL SFX Intergalactic - Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

ROB HARVEY, RASIK GORECHA, SAM REED, ALEX MARLOW, JOHN KENNEDY, KATHERINE JAMIESON Black Holes: Heart of Darkness – BBC Studios Science Unit/BBC Two



TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

CERI SAMPSON, ADAM WELLS, STEVE WAUGH Lions Series: South Africa 2021- Sky Creative, gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action

BEN MARSHALL, EDWARD DALTON, GARY REDFORD All Creatures Great and Small – Playground Television UK /Channel 5

PAUL MCDONNELL, HUGO MOSS, BEN HANBURY, TAMSIN MCGEE Around the World in 80 Days – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One

****TIM JONES, JAMES CROSS, FANTASISTA UTAMARO, RON CHAKRABORTY, KENJI KAWAI, FACTORY FIFTEEN Tokyo 2020 – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One



WRITER: COMEDY

NATHAN BRYON, PAUL DOOLAN Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

****NIDA MANZOOR We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4

STEPHEN MERCHANT, EMMA JANE UNSWORTH The Outlaws – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

SOPHIE WILLAN Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two



WRITER: DRAMA

JACK THORNE Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

****KAYLEIGH LLEWELLYN In My Skin – Expectation/BBC Three

RUSSELL T DAVIES It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4