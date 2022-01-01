Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce finalised

Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce was finalised on Friday.



A judge signed off on settling the Oscar-winning actor's split from the Australian actress on 22 April, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.



Leila, the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio, originally filed for divorce from Sean in October 2021, after the two married in July 2020. They originally started dating in 2016.



Sean and Leila don't share any children together, and their nuptials were hosted by family members during the Covid-19 pandemic.



In spite of the breakup, it appears Leila has continued working with Sean's CORE Response organisation, which he founded in 2010.



Before marrying Leila, the 61-year-old was wed to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, with whom he shares two children. Sean was also married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.