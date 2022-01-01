Keke Palmer calls out fan for filming her against will

Keke Palmer has spoken out about a fan encounter that left her "uncomfortable".

The Hustlers actress took to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, sharing details of an "uncomfortable situation" she had with a fan.

"No means no, even when it doesn't pertain to sex," Keke began in a tweet. "I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want (to) take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will."

In the same thread, she added, "If I went off on her I would've been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon."

Later, Keke reposted the tweets on Instagram, captioning the post, "Clearly I'm still upset about it 'cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defence mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time. Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I'm still preforming (sic).

"The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me."

She also included a message for fans to uphold their own boundaries.

"Creating boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time... Goodluck to all those who also struggle with this from time to time," the 28-year-old continued, concluding the post: "If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let's just let that rock."

In response, comedy star Amy Schumer voiced support for Keke.

"Such a violation. Sickening. I'm sorry that happened," she wrote in the comments section.