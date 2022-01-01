Ben Affleck denies matching with Emma Hernan on Raya dating app

Ben Affleck has denied that he once matched with Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan on the celebrity dating app Raya.

The reality star claimed that the Argo actor/director messaged her on Raya before reuniting with Jennifer Lopez last year, with her making the allegation during Selling Sunset's season five, which was released on Friday.

"He (Affleck) may or may not have been texting me," Emma told co-star Chrishell Stause, reports People. "He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn't go."

"You could've foiled Bennifer. He was on the hunt," Chrishell joked, to which Emma replied. "Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn't have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line."

A representative for Emma told People that the alleged exchange occurred in 2019. However, a rep for the actor insisted he hasn't used the app for a while.

"Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," they stated.

Ben rekindled his romance with Jennifer early last year and they got engaged again earlier this month.