Jared Padalecki 'lucky to be alive' following serious car accident

Jared Padalecki is "recovering" from a "very bad" car accident, according to his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles.

The actor had to miss a Supernatural fan convention in New Jersey on Sunday and his former co-star Jensen explained to the audience the reason behind his absence.

"I miss my buddy. (He) sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here," he told the crowd, according to video footage of the event. "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

Jensen, who starred alongside Jared in the TV show between 2005 and 2020, shared that there were "no fatalities" as a result of the incident and his good friend is recovering at home.

"The fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car," he added. "That airbag packs a punch. He's like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with (Mike) Tyson.' But he is doing OK, and he's moving around. But yeah, (it was a) really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."

Jensen did not reveal when the crash took place.

Fans have shared their support for the star using the hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared on Twitter.