Joe Manganiello joins The Kill Room cast

Joe Manganiello has been added to the cast of 'The Kill Room'.

The 45-year-old actor has joined Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller.

The film will be directed by Nicol Paone and has been written by Jonathan Jacobson. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York.

'The Kill Room' charts the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme inadvertently turns the hitman into an avant-garde sensation. Thurman's character is forced to play the art world against the underworld.

The project marks another collaboration between 'Pulp Fiction' co-stars Jackson and Thurman after they recently appeared onstage at the Academy Awards as part of a reunion for Quentin Tarantino's 1994 movie.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing for their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures. The project will be on sale at the upcoming Cannes market.

Joe also plays the supervillain Slade Wilson/Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and revealed last year that plans were in place for a standalone film featuring the character.

He said: "You know all of that – all of these tracks (for the Deathstroke movie) have been laid down.

"So you know it's all there and I think it would really be a shame if the fans never got to see that. I would go to my grave unhappy."

A number of Deathstroke projects were axed, which led Joe to write his origin story for the character to give him a chance to feature in the universe.

He explained: "The studio was very much enthralled by all of the research that I was doing. I was starting to build the character out and pitch them ideas and I built a back story.

"I wanted Deathstroke to be human and grounded so I started with, you know, he was part of the American military."