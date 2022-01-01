Cary Elwes airlifted to hospital following snake bite

Cary Elwes has reportedly been airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake.



According to editors at TMZ, The Princess Bride actor was transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday after the incident, which occurred near his Malibu home.



Sources told the outlet that Elwes required “immediate medical attention”, but is expected to make a full recovery from the snake bite.



Representatives for the 59-year-old have not yet commented on the news.



Elwes is scheduled to be filming Zack Snyder’s adventure-fantasy movie Rebel Moon, which also stars Rupert Friend and Sofia Boutella.