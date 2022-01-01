Jane Fonda isn't fazed by getting 'closer to death'

Jane Fonda isn't too bothered about getting "closer to death".

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 84-year-old actress revealed that she's mostly bothered by the fact that she's had to have so many of her joints replaced due to her age.

"I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death. And it doesn't really bother me that much," she said. "What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine! My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up."

Jane has had both her hips replaced and two knee replacement surgeries over the years, and revealed in March that she has got a new shoulder.

However, despite getting her joints replaced, the Grace and Frankie star is grateful to still be working and relatively healthy at her age.

"The fact is if you're alive and relatively healthy at an older - I mean, I'm almost 85. The fact that I'm still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don't have my old joints? And I can't ski or bike or run anymore?" she stated. "You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!"