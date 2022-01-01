Sharon Osbourne underwent ketamine therapy after exit from The Talk

Sharon Osbourne turned to ketamine therapy following her departure from The Talk.

The TV personality exited the talk show last year after she came under fire for defending her friend Piers Morgan over his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and getting into a heated, emotional discussion about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Sharon revealed that she tried ketamine therapy, which involves taking low doses of the medication to help treat pain and depression, in the wake of the backlash.

"If you're a person that stuffs things (down), 'I'm fine, I'm fine,' this drug relaxes you," she explained. "You're not out completely. You can hear, you can talk, but you're so relaxed, and you can't bulls**t on it. It's a truth drug."

Ketamine is primarily used for induction and maintenance of anaesthesia.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sharon shared how she received death threats in the wake of her controversial comments on The Talk, and indicated that she plans to pack up and leave Los Angeles with her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

"It's no way to b**ody live. I don't want it. I don't need it... It's just our time to go home. I don't want to be judged," the 69-year-old added.