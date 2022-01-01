Kylie Jenner testifies ex-boyfriend Tyga claimed Blac Chyna 'slashed his arm with knife'

Kylie Jenner testified in court on Monday that her ex-boyfriend Tyga claimed his former partner Blac Chyna once "slashed him with a knife".

The Rack City rapper dated his former fiancée Chyna, the mother of his son King Cairo, between 2011 and 2014 before swiftly moving on with Kylie, while Chyna began dating Kylie's half-brother Rob Kardashian.

Giving testimony on the witness stand amid Chyna's defamation trial against the Kardashian family, Kylie claimed that Tyga once showed her a six-inch knife scar he said Chyna gave him while abusing drugs and alcohol.

"When we were dating he expressed to me his troubles with Chyna," Kylie said, reports the Daily Mail. "He showed me his arm and said Chyna had slashed him with a knife.

"He expressed to me her abuse of alcohol and drugs. She may have been high or intoxicated the night she slashed him."

She conceded that she had no proof of this incident and was going off what Tyga told her.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also alleged that she received at least one threatening text message from Chyna.

"From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis, and said something like 'counting down the days' until she could beat me or something," she said, according to The Associated Press. "I didn't report it, because I assumed they were empty threats."

The 24-year-old testified that she expressed her concerns about Chyna's alleged behaviour to Rob when he first began dating the model in January 2016 but he didn't heed her warnings.

"I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him," Kylie stated, before admitting she didn't trust that Chyna's love for Rob was genuine. "I felt like me dating the father of her child had something to do with it."

However, when they got engaged in April 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby that May, Kylie said he was "happy" for Rob but "curious how it would go".

At the centre of the trial is an incident in December 2016 in which Chyna allegedly wrapped a phone-charging cord around Rob's neck and grabbed his gun. Chyna previously testified that she was playing around during the incident but Kylie alleged on Monday that she felt the violence had been serious, saying, "He (Rob) used the words, 'She was trying to kill me.'"

Chyna is suing Kylie, her mother Kris Jenner, and half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian for allegedly defaming her by depicting her as violent and causing her reality show Rob & Chyna to be cancelled after one season.

Kylie will return to the witness stand on Tuesday. Chyna and Kris have already testified, while Kim and Khloe are expected to do so later this week.