Bill Hader's daughter tricked him into meeting Chris Pratt

Bill Hader has shared a hilarious story about how his daughter tricked him into meeting Chris Pratt.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the Barry star described how he was recently eating dinner at a restaurant with his daughters Hannah, 12, Harper, nine, and Hayley, seven, when he spotted the Jurassic World actor and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at another table.

"I go, 'Guys, don't freak out, but Guardians of the Galaxy,'" he recalled, referring to Pratt's 2014 sci-fi action movie. "My daughters are like, 'Oh, my God!' The nine-year-old, who was eight at the time, was like, 'I know his son (Jack).' And I go, 'Really?' She's like, 'Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?' I was like, 'He's eating, just leave him alone, please.'"

Eventually, Harper convinced her father to stop by Pratt's table to introduce himself.

"So, I walk over, I go, 'Hey, Chris. Sorry, but my daughter knows your son,'" the 43-year-continued. "And my daughter goes, 'I don't know his son! You wanted to meet Chris Pratt!'"

After realising he had fallen for Harper's genius strategy, Hader acknowledged that the stunt was pretty clever.

"I wanted to strangle her, but I was also never more proud of my kid in my life," he smiled. "I go, 'Why did you do that?' And she was like, 'I don't know.' And I was like, 'You're gonna make me so much money.' That is a solid burn."