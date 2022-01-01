Chrissy Teigen spent 'thousands of dollars' retrieving daughter's first tooth from sink

Chrissy Teigen has joked that she spent "thousands of dollars" recovering her daughter's first tooth from a bathroom sink.

Back in December, the TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to document how six-year-old Luna's baby tooth had fallen down the drain shortly after it had fallen out, causing her to call a plumber to help them out.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Chrissy revealed that the debacle cost her a lot of cash.

"So, she loses her first tooth and then I promptly dropped it down the sink, like immediately, in my bathroom sink," she recalled. "It's kind of an odd sink, there's this long divot that it can fall into. We (had to spend) thousands of dollars to bring someone in with a roto-rooter camera that goes down (the drain) and spirals in."

But even after the plumber managed to locate the tooth, Chrissy didn't manage to hold onto it for long.

"Found the tooth, put it in a Ziploc bag. I was so happy and then I threw the Ziploc bag away, like immediately," the 36-year-old sighed. "That's my thing, I throw away everything."

Chrissy also shares three-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend.