Titanic is Britain's favourite period drama film

'Titanic' has been voted as Britain's favourite period drama movie.

The 1997 blockbuster that was directed by James Cameron and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet came out on top after being chosen by a quarter of Brits in a survey of 2,000 moviegoers.

Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' finished second and was followed by the Oscar-winning 'The King's Speech' and 'Downton Abbey' in the Showcase Cinemas poll.

Family favourites such as 'Braveheart' and 'Ben-Hur' made the list with 'Dunkirk', '12 Years A Slave', 'Pride and Prejudice' and '1917' also featuring in the top ten.

The company's Mark Barlow said: "The big screen has provided us with so many incredible dramas."

'Titanic' was helmed by James Cameron, who recently revealed that he was hoping to make six-hour movies for streaming services such as Netflix and enjoys the "chaos" that has been brought to Hollywood in recent years.

The 67-year-old filmmaker said: "I'm not afraid. I like change. I'm a child of the 60s. I like it when things are chaotic. I think what we can see is an expanded form of cinema. I want to do a movie that's six hours long and two and a half hours long at the same time. Same movie.

"You can stream it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed, rollercoaster, immersive version of that experience in a movie theatre. Same movie. Just, one's the novel, and one's the movie. Why not? Let's just use these platforms in ways that haven't been done before."

Britain's Top 10 favourite period drama movies:

1. 'Titanic'

2. 'Gladiator'

3. 'The King's Speech'

4. 'Downton Abbey'

5. 'Braveheart'

6. 'Dunkirk'

7. '12 Years A Slave'

8. 'Pride and Prejudice'

9. 'Ben-Hur'

10. '1917'