Jared Padalecki assures fans he's 'on the mend' following serious car accident

Jared Padalecki broke his silence on Tuesday to assure fans he was "on the mend" after his serious car accident.

Over the weekend, Jared's former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles explained at the TV show's fan convention in New Jersey that Jared was unable to attend because he had been involved in a car accident and was "lucky to be alive".

The House of Wax star finally broke his silence about the accident on Twitter on Tuesday and assured his followers that he will be fully recovered and back to work on his TV show Walker later this week.

"Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone (praying emoji)," he wrote.

Alongside the caption, Jared also shared a selfie showing him at home with his five-year-old daughter Odette.

His co-star Jensen did not reveal when the car accident took place during the convention, but told fans that Jared was a passenger at the time of the incident.

"He was in a very bad car accident... he's lucky to be alive," he told the audience on Sunday. "The fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.

"That airbag packs a punch. He's like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with (Mike) Tyson.' But he is doing OK, and he's moving around. But yeah, (it was a) really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."