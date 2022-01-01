Kris Jenner declares Kim Kardashian is her 'favourite daughter' on Twitter

Kris Jenner seemingly declared that her daughter Kim Kardashian was her favourite child on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old - or somebody using her Twitter account - declared on Tuesday that she loves her 41-year-old daughter more than her other five children.

"I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!" reads one tweet from Kris' verified account, to which Kim replied, "Oh mom stop! I'm blushing."

Kylie Jenner then weighed in and retweeted her mother's post before adding, "Obviously hacked." Khloé joined in on the fun by writing, "You spelled Khloé wrong."

The exchanges didn't stop there as another message appeared on Kris' Twitter page which reads, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!"

Kim retweeted that message and replied, "You are just so nice today mom! I didn't even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me."

Kris was previously asked who her favourite daughter was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020 and she explained that it changes all of the time and that day it was Khloé.

However, when Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian made a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019, they agreed that Kim used to be the favourite but it was now Kylie.

Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kris are currently involved in a trial against their brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna. She has sued them for defamation and claims they sabotaged her career and reality show Rob & Chyna.