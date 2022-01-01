Ellen DeGeneres credits Adam Levine for relationship with Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed Adam Levine is the reason she is married to Portia de Rossi.

The Maroon 5 frontman reminisced about his longtime friendship with the host during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

As a part of the conversation, Adam noted that Ellen named his five-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, whom he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo.

"I know that it was definitely a name that you recommended and I brought it up to (wife) Behati, and she didn't get it at first and then she warmed up to it, so yeah, you kinda did," he explained. "Although I also - and we won't go into detail because this is private stuff - but I will tell you guys, I'm technically the reason you met Portia."

In response, Ellen clarified: "Not why I met her, but why we're together."

Without divulging any further information, the singer commented, "I guess it makes sense that you'd name my firstborn child, so everything is as it should be," while the comedy star acknowledged that the two couples' lives are "very intertwined".

Ellen and Portia married in 2008.