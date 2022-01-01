Pete Davidson to play 'heightened version' of himself on TV show

Pete Davidson is to play a fictionalised version of himself on a new TV show.

Editors at TVLine report that the Saturday Night Live star is to appear on Peacock's upcoming series Bupkis, and will offer up his "completely original worldview" with the character.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humour and honest point of view," said NBCUniversal Television and Streaming's Susan Rovner in a statement. "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate."

The show is set to be written and executive produced by Davidson.

No further casting details were announced.

The 28-year-old recently wrapped filming Meet Cute alongside Kaley Cuoco and is currently shooting horror thriller The Home.