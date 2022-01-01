Jason Momoa had a 'big hand' in Aquaman sequel script

Jason Momoa "had a big hand" in the 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' script.

The 42-year-old actor reprises his role as the titular superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and has revealed that he worked closely with director James Wan on the screenplay for the blockbuster, which is slated for release next year.

Introducing the filmmaker at CinemaCon, Jason said: "'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is amazing. I got to see a little bit of it. Not that much of it. It's amazing. The action and special effects are amazing. It's funny. It's heartfelt.

"I had a big hand in the script with James – it's pretty much all me and I love it. I'm extremely proud of it. Unfortunately, you have to wait until 2023, but you know it'll be the best movie of the year."

The director revealed that the cast- which includes Jason, Willem Dafoe and Amber Heard - were able to shoot in comfort on this movie as new technology has been developed to reduce the amount of wirework required.

James explained: "On the first movie, we really put the actors through a lot of physical pain, you know hanging them on wires and what we call tuning forks. It was not the most comfortable apparatus to be strapped into.

"With this film we were able to now embrace new technology where we literally captured... literally putting like 100 cameras on the actors, capturing their performances and then taking what they do and then applying that to 3D versions of themselves."

The 'Saw' co-creator joked that the developments have made his life easier as the stars are no longer "screaming and yelling" at him.

James said: "It's less painful for the actors, which makes it easier for me as well, because they're not screaming and yelling at me... but the most important thing is it really frees up the filmmaking to really do things I've never been able to do before. And that is exciting."