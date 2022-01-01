Travis Barker visited Robert Kardashian's grave before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker made a visit to Robert Kardashian's grave prior to proposing to Kourtney Kardashian last October.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner is seen speaking to her daughter Kim Kardashian about the Blink-182 rocker's plans to pop the question to her eldest child.

"He came over and asked for her hand in marriage. It was so sweet, and so tender," Kris recalled of her chat with Travis. "And then, he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it... I'm happy. I wish your dad was here to see it, though."

Attorney and businessman Robert died of oesophageal cancer in 2003.

As Kris became emotional, Kim lightened the atmosphere by referencing her three previous marriages. The TV personality filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year.

"I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married. Isn't it cute?" the mother-of-six asked, to which the 41-year-old jokingly replied: "It's really crazy that she hasn't been married before. I've had enough."

Elsewhere in the show, Kris was seen chatting to Travis, 46, on the phone about his proposal plans and sent her a copy of the speech he had written.

"A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you is all it took. You've been one of my best friends for years," the message read. "I've admired you and adored you for so long. You're the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?"

Kourtney, 43, and Travis had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month.