Amanda Bynes 'focused on wellbeing' after posting alarming video online

Amanda Bynes’s lawyer has claimed she is "focused on her wellbeing" and back at home after posting an alarming video online.



The Hairspray actress uploaded footage to her Instagram Stories on Thursday in which she alleged fiancé Paul Michael had been using crack cocaine and she was "afraid" of what he may do.



Following the posts, lawyer David Esquibias confirmed Amanda was safe.



"Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived,” he stated to People. "Amanda is now back home and denies Paul's claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her wellbeing."



In her now-deleted post, Amanda alleged Paul had stopped taking his medication, vandalised his mother’s home, was using drugs, and watched pornography.



The 36-year-old later returned with a follow-up video, in which she said, "Correction: Paul looked up MILFs (porn), mums and sons just popped up. Also, I went to CVS, bought a drug test, Paul tested clean... Paul's clean."



After Amanda made her claims, her fiancé took to his Instagram page and insisted he did not know "what the f**k she's talking about".



LAPD sources told TMZ that Paul called the police and told the dispatcher that he and Amanda were embroiled in a verbal dispute. He reportedly told them the Easy A star had been taking his Adderall pills, which are used for people with ADHD, and was out of control. He claimed she kicked him out of the house but he stayed at the property until the cops arrived around 2.30am.



The incident comes weeks after Amanda was freed from her nine-year conservatorship.



The actress, who is studying fashion design, announced her engagement to Paul in 2020.