Megan Fox started 'manifesting' Machine Gun Kelly at the age of four

Megan Fox has claimed she started "manifesting" the idea of Machine Gun Kelly when she was a girl.



The Jennifer's Body actress and the musician, real name Colson Baker, met on the set of the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and got engaged in January.



In an interview for the April 2022 issue of Glamour UK magazine, Megan explained that Kelly is her dream man.



"He's literally my exact physical type that I've been manifesting since I was four," she commented. "I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would've looked like or been like if it wasn't for me."



Megan went on to note that both she and Kelly hesitated about taking on roles in Midnight in the Switchgrass, but realised why their paths had crossed when they started rehearsing together.



"I didn't know why I was taking the movie. I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hadn't been cast. And I asked, 'Who was playing that character?'" the 35-year-old recalled. "And they were like, 'Oh, it's Machine Gun Kelly.' And I kind of knew the name, but didn't, so I'm looking it up and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to be in so much trouble...'"