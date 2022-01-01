Jane Fonda promises Dolly Parton will 'knock fans' socks off' in Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda can't wait for fans to see Dolly Parton's cameo in Grace and Frankie.

Last November, the country music icon was confirmed to be guest starring in the seventh and final season of the Netflix show, seeing her reunite with Fonda and Lily Tomlin - her co-stars in 1980 comedy-drama 9 to 5.

Reflecting on teaming up with Parton once more during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, Fonda gushed over her performance.

"The way it ends, I mean, Dolly joins us, OK," she smiled. "But it's not just that Dolly joins us, it's the way that she is brought into the story that will knock your socks off. It is so beautiful and so moving and unique. I'm just thrilled with it."

The final episodes of Grace and Frankie, also starring Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, are set to begin streaming on 29 April.