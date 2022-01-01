Tom Cruise reveals title of Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's next Mission: Impossible movie will be titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The action man appeared in a pre-recorded message during Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday to introduce the trailer for the seventh Mission: Impossible outing.

In true daredevil fashion, Cruise appeared in the video standing on a biplane high above the mountains and said, "Sorry for the extra noise, as you can see, we are filming the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible... Making this film for the big screen in your wonderful theatres."

Director Christopher McQuarrie appeared in his own plane and told Cruise, "We gotta go, we're losing the light", so Cruise said to the camera, "Let's all have a great summer."

According to Deadline, McQuarrie then yelled "action" and both planes rolled and dived, with Cruise seemingly still on top of his.

The 59-year-old appeared at CinemaCon in 2021 to promote the movie before it was postponed by more than a year to July 2023. Part Two, which is currently filming, is due to be released in June 2024.

Although he wasn't present in Las Vegas, Cruise still had the biggest impact during Paramount's presentation as Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 action-adventure, was screened in full for the first time for a wide audience. The critical response to the movie, which will be released in May, has been universally positive so far.

Elsewhere during Paramount's presentation, studio officials announced that the upcoming A Quiet Place spin-off will be titled A Quiet Place: Day One, hinting that it is a prequel to the main franchise. It will be directed by Michael Sarnoski.